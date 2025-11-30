Fillmore St at I-25 shutdown due to multiple car crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The first major snow of the 2025-26 winter season has not been kind to drivers in Colorado Springs, causing multiple crashes throughout the city.

Perhaps the most concentrated area of crashes so far is the Westbound Fillmore, where the entire road is closed due to multiple crashes.

Colorado Springs Police said one person was injured in the crash. An ambulance and a firetruck responded to the crash. When the ambulance arrived to respond to the injured person, the firetruck following it tried to stop but couldn't and hit the ambulance. CSPD said it caused no further injuries or damage to either vehicle.

Since arriving on scene, CSPD said about a dozen other vehicles have slid off the road into the rocks or the nearby Waffle House Parking lot.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking drivers to find an alternate route.

KRDO13 has a team on scene learning more about the crash and will update this article with new information when it becomes available.