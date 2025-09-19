Barry Morphew supporters post $3 million bond

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - Barry Morphew's attorney tells KRDO13 that supporters and friends posted Morphew's $3 million bond.

Morphew recently appeared in court, as he is accused of killing his wife.

Previously, the court denied his attorney's request to reduce Barry Morphew’s cash-only bond.



As of Friday morning, Morphew is currently in the Alamosa County Jail waiting to be fitted with a GPS monitor, according to David Beller, Morphew's attorney. He tells KRDO13 the GPS monitor is a condition of the bond.

Morphew's attorney says he doesn't know how long it will take for the monitor to be fitted in order for Morphew to be released.

According to the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) there were some mishaps on the bond paperwork, but they tell KRDO13 that Morphew is expected to be released on Friday.

On May 10, 2020, Morphew's wife, Suzanne, supposedly went on a bike ride in Chaffee County and never returned. A neighbor reported her missing, and her bike and helmet were eventually found along the side of the road the day she disappeared.

When her body was found years later in 2023, the coroner determined Morphew died by “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine (BAM) intoxication," – three drugs commonly used as animal sedatives.

According to Morphew's indictment, law enforcement located a locked gun safe in the Morphew residence, which held a tranquilizer rifle. Investigators also discovered packages of darts in the safe, and found a needle cap for one of those darts in the Morphews' dryer.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.