Doctor to address why kids aren’t getting enough sleep

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's officially National Sleep Awareness Week, and Children’s Hospital Colorado is hosting a virtual talk on World Sleep Day on Friday for parents addressing why kids are probably not getting enough sleep – and how to fix that.

Dr. Antoinette Burns is a new pediatric sleep doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs who has noticed COVID-19's impact on many daily routines, including consistent sleep schedules that kids need. On Friday, she'll share more on the importance of sleep on kids’ physical and MENTAL health (a big focus with rising anxiety in kids), attention in school, and more.

Sleep problems can occur at any age, but when they occur in toddlers, children, or young adults, they can have a big impact on the entire family’s health. 20% of all children suffer from some type of sleeping problem, and the causes range from poor sleep habits and behavioral problems to underlying medical conditions.

One study found only 50% of kids are getting the recommended amount of sleep needed. Children ages 6 to 17 should be getting around 9 hours of sleep per night, but the study finds that school start times, screen-related distractions and other external pressures are contributing factors. A lack of sleep can affect a child's development.