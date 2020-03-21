UCHealth implements no-visitors policy in all hospitals

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth announced Friday it will be enacting a no-visitors policy across all its hospital locations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be exceptions to this policy for maternity, NICU, pediatric and end-of-life care, said a statement from the hospital. Outpatient clinic patients will also be allowed one person to accompany them.

"The policy will be disappointing for patients and their loved ones; we encourage patients and their families to maximize use of virtual video connections, chats and phone calls," said hospital officials in the statement. "In addition, UCHealth encourages patients to call ahead if they are on their way to an appointment, emergency room or urgent care and have a fever, cold, or flu symptoms, or if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

