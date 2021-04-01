Fatal car accident after vehicle drives off Highway 50 by-pass

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic accident off Highway 50.

According to Pueblo police, the car went off the north side of the bypass and crashed down onto the hill below.

At 6:45 p.m. Thursday, police closed the Highway 50 by-pass in both directions.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the accident ended up on the frontage road, near the bridge of the Highway 50 by-pass.

Fatal traffic accident



PPD say one person went to the hospital with serious injuries, and another died at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work on the scene.

No word on what caused the accident. Police say alcohol might've been a factor.