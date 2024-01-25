Lauren Boebert’s opponents in district 4 challenge if she knows the voters well enough

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KRDO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took the debate stage in Weld County Thursday night trying to making her case to a new group of voters ahead of the congressional district four primary.

Many speculating about why she chose to make the switch from congressional district 3 -- a region she has served for years. Some challenging her knowledge of the issues in district 4.

"When Carrie Donovan was going to run against you in the last election cycle, here's what you said in the press.Running for office is a calling, not a career move. Perhaps Ms.Donovan should focus on where she lives, works and votes instead of trying to increase her political position by pandering to those folks she doesn't even know. I sincerely want to ask this question because I'm a longtime resident of CD four. Can you tell us why that applies to Carrie and not to you?," said Deborah Flora, CD 4 candidate.

Boebert then addressed those concerns.

"Carrie Donovan had no intention of living in the third district. I have been very clear that this is a fresh start for my family and for myself. I am a resident of Weld County and in the fourth District. I have worked hard for nearly four years," said Boebert.

She even touched on her divorce and the recent incident that saw her accused of abusing Jason Boebert, but police later realized that was not true.

He was later charged with prohibited use of weapons, assault in the third degree, and harassment.

"My boys and I needed a fresh start that's been very public of what home life looks like. And I'm sorry to bring that up. I'm trying to put it into a very pretty package and bring my ex-husband lots of honor. But since there is nothing private about my personal life, it is out there and my boys needs some freedom from what has been going on," said Boebert.

Thursday, all candidates spoke about the big issues they believe are facing Colorado district four and our nation as a whole.A big talker -- immigration--something we're seeing play out in Denver with tens of thousands of migrants arriving over the past year.

If you want to watch the entire debate, click here.