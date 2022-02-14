Fountain Fire Chief leaves the department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Fire Chief James Maxon is no longer with the fire department after being placed on administrative leave, the city announced Monday.

The city of Fountain released a statement Monday confirming that Maxon "is no longer employed ... as of Friday, February 11, 2022."

Maxon had been on administrative leave, but the Fountain City Manager said that it wasn't related to a criminal or police investigation. The city said Monday, "we do not share details about personnel issues."

The former chief had joined the Fountain Fire Department in 2019 after retiring from a 13-year career with the Sandoval County, New Mexico, Fire Department.

The city of Fountain said, "We are grateful for the accomplishments of Chief Maxon during his tenure here and wish him the best in his future endeavors."