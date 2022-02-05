Colorado Springs man shot by stray bullet inside his home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Robert Graff was playing video games inside his home Friday evening when four bullets came flying through his his window. One of the bullets grazed his left side, sending him to the hospital.

Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police say that witnesses heard several shots being fired near the 2300 block of Constitution Avenue.

KRDO learned Saturday the bullets fired on Constitution Avenue traveled south towards La Salle Street striking the back side of Graffs' condominium.



Bullet holes outside Graffs' condo

"I could be dead right now if it was like an inch to the right," Graff said. "I heard, 'pop pop pop pop pop,' right which is like okay that's gunfire."

Graff then ducked for cover under his bed before he realized he was shot and bleeding from his left side.

He was rushed to the hospital moments later by neighbors. According to Graff, the wound will not result in any long term medical issues.

The impact of being shot in his own home not yet discernible for the victim.

"PTSD doesn't show up for weeks or months usually so I am fine right now but it doesn't feel real right now. I didn't sleep upstairs last night. I probably wont for a bit."

KRDO spoke with multiple neighbors in the area who stated they heard gunshots in previous nights leading up to the shooting.

Colorado Springs Police Department said the only record they have of gunfire in the area of Constitution Avenue and La Salle Street is from Friday night.

CSPD has not identified any suspects in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, but there is no current threat to the area, according to CSPD.