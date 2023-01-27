New York should pay Cuomo’s legal fees in suit, judge rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that New York state should pay former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills as he defends himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a state trooper. Cuomo filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Letitia James in August arguing that she violated state law by denying him public assistance for his defense. Cuomo said the trooper’s allegations stem from a time when “he was acting within the scope of his employment or duties.” A judge in New York City said Friday that it’s for a judge or jury to determine if Cuomo sexually harassed the state trooper, and that his state-funded defense can’t be denied.

