Indian army: Indian, Chinese troops clash at disputed border

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian army says soldiers from India and China clashed last week along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides. A statement from the Indian army says troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday. There’s been no immediate comment from the Chinese side. In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley set off tensions between India and China after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died, and the countries stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the Line of Actual Control. After multiple meetings between military commanders, some troops have pulled back since then.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.