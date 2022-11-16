Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe to build a casino has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cedric Cromwell, former chair of the Mashpee Wampanoags, was also sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to a year of probation and was fined $25,000. David DeQuattro, the owner of the Rhode Island architecture and design firm, was sentenced to a year of home confinement and fined $50,000. Prosecutors say Cromwell accepted $10,000, exercise equipment and a weekend at a luxury hotel from DeQuattro’s firm. They were convicted in May.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.