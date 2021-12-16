As holidays approach, COVID casts pall over celebrations

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM, JENNIFER PELTZ and ALI SWENSON

Associated Press

This year’s holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year’s subdued celebrations. Instead it’s turning into a redux of restrictions, cancellations and rising angst over the never-ending pandemic. Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. As Christmas and New Year’s approach, a pall lingers over the holidays. Infections are soaring around the world, and the quickly spreading omicron variant has triggered new restrictions on travel and public gatherings reminiscent of the dark days of 2020.