Rex Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, dies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of the Missouri-based media company Rust Communications, has died. The company’s flagship newspaper, the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau, reported that Rust died Thursday evening after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 52. Rust grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Harvard University in 1992. He worked in finance before returning to Missouri. In 2001, Rust and his brother, Jon K. Rust, were named co-presidents of the company founded by their father, Gary Rust, who continued on as chairman of the board. Today, Rust Communications owns more than 40 newspapers in eight states, numerous magazines and websites, and has minority ownership of 17 radio stations.