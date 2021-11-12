Youth sought in Albuquerque twin killings arrested in Denver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 16-year-old youth sought in an Albuquerque double homicide has been arrested in Denver. Albuquerque police said Thursday the youth was sought in the January shooting deaths of 21-year-old Aerial Mallam and 31-year-old Jessica Casaus Lucero at an apartment complex where a third person was shot and wounded. Police said the youth exchanged gunfire with a fourth person while trying unsuccessfully to take a vehicle. Police said the youth was wounded but fled. Police said he is charged with murder and other crimes. Online court records don’t list an attorney for the youth who could comment on the allegations. The Associated Press generally does not identify crime defendants who are juveniles.