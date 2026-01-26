Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking tips in case of bald eagle shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking tips after a bald eagle was reportedly shot by a ball bearing.

CPW says the bald eagle was found on Jan. 12 in the Northglenn area at Croke Reservoir. CPW says it was taken to a rehabilitation facility where staff took X-rays and located the ball bearing.

Source: CPW

CPW says that the shooting or injury of a bald eagle is illegal under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

CPW is asking the public to report any tips about the shooting to Operation Game Thief (OGT) at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us. Reports to OGT can remain anonymous. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can be contacted at 1-844-397-8477 or fws_tips@fws.gov.

Source: CPW

CPW did not speculate on whether they believe the eagle will be able to fly again, but said its "recovery is ongoing." The department says the raptors are common to see across northeastern Colorado, especially during the winter nesting season.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.