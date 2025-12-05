Pueblo man sentenced to 40 Years for second-degree murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was sentenced to 40 years for the murder of Franklin Bruner that occurred on July 29, 2023.

According to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office (DA), Robert Rudichar, 46, pled guilty to murder in the second degree for the shooting of Bruner. The 40-year sentence will be served consecutively to a prison sentence he is currently serving in New Mexico and followed by five years of parole, says the DA.

In 2023, officers say they responded to a report of a suicidal person in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, after Rudichar had told his father he had shot Bruner and his dog.

Police say Bruner was dead when they arrived, and his dog was later euthanized at a local vet due to his injuries.

After the shooting, Rudichar fled and was captured in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in July 2023, according to the Police.

“While no legal outcome can ever undo the harm caused or bring back a loved one, this plea ensures accountability and spares Mr. Bruner’s family the additional trauma of a lengthy trial. Our thoughts

remain with the family members and friends as they continue to heal. The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s

Office remains steadfast in our pursuit of justice for victims and their families,” said Kala Beauvais, 10th

Judicial District Attorney

