Aurora man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse material; One victim was an infant

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office has announced the sentencing of a 31-year-old man in a "massive child pornography case."

In 2022, investigators began looking into Aaron Marshall Mocalkins after a tip from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which is run by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Investigators were told that Mocalkins had been using an app, Kik, to store and share child sexual abuse images.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his Aurora home, and say they found thousands of sexually explicit images of both boys and girls; one of the victims was less than a year old.

Prosecutors say that Mocalkins also spoke to children online and convinced them to send him videos themselves.

Investigators add that they also found videos and images involving Mocalkins himself. Some included him raping a dog. Another showed him engaging in "sexual acts with children," including an infant.

“This case is a powerful reminder that behind every image or video of child exploitation is a real child who has been victimized and continues to be victimized each time the material is viewed or shared,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said in a press release. “This prison sentence ensures this defendant will not have the opportunity to harm another child for the foreseeable future. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect children, pursue offenders, and prevent future abuse.”

Mocalkins was sentenced to 40 years in prison and will be required to pay restitution to his victims.

