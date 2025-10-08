Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for child sexual exploitation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty on Sept. 11 for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says in 2024, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Patricio Trujillo after a tip stating that he had child sexual assault material on his personal device.

Detectives confirmed they located images of sex assault material on Trujillo’s cellphone.

Trujillo was arrested on a warrant for sexual exploitation of a child in December 2024 and has been incarcerated in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest, according to law enforcement.

Trujillo has been ordered to supervised probation and must register as a sexual offender, says law enforcement.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.