Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone sent off after clashing with Liverpool fans during Champions League thriller

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone was shown a red card at the end of his team’s 3-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, after a heated exchange with fans behind the dugout.

The moment came shortly after Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored a headed winner deep into stoppage time, sparking frenzied scenes around Anfield Stadium.

While the home support celebrated wildly, television footage showed Simeone clashing with Liverpool fans behind the Colchonero bench. The Atlético manager was seen being held back by stewards as supporters laughed and made offensive hand gestures towards him.

Simeone became increasingly irate and kept trying to push his way past those holding him back. He was subsequently sent off by referee Maurizio Mariani and missed the final few minutes of the match.

The Argentine manager was joined by several members of his coaching team in confronting the Liverpool fans. One staff member could be seen trying to throw a water bottle towards the fans, before appearing to later spit in their direction.

Speaking to reporters via a translator after the game, Simeone said he had been insulted all game and that he was only “human.”

“I’m not really going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want to get involved in that discussion,” he said, when asked whether the insults were based on him being from Argentina.

“I’ve got to stay in my place. I know what went on behind the manager’s bench. I can’t solve society’s problems in one press conference. I’ve got to live with it because it exists all over the place, all the time.”

It’s not clear what exactly was said between Simeone and the fans, but CNN Sports has reached out to European soccer’s governing body UEFA regarding the incident.

Simeone, one of the best managers in the world, is no stranger to controversy on the touchline. The Argentine is known for his passionate approach to management and has been involved in plenty of clashes both as a player and during his brilliant tenure as manager of Atleti.

Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, former Real Madrid and Liverpool star Steve McManaman said: “It was highly charged at the end. He gives as good as he gets, doesn’t he, Diego Simeone?

“That’s why people really like him around the world. He’s very passionate, he sticks up for his side.”

Simeone’s teams have always played with the same intensity and the current crop can be proud of their performance against the Reds on Wednesday.

Despite the defeat, the Spanish side came within minutes from taking a point on the road against one of the favorites to win the Champions League this year.

