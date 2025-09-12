Police: Man arrested after intentionally setting multiple fires in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly setting a string of fires early Friday morning at multiple businesses along North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said at 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 12, a citizen spotted flames near a church in the 4200 block of North Academy and reported the fire to two officers already in the general area.

CSPD said police quickly put out the fire, but moments later, a second fire was reported at a gas station just west of the church, and a third fire was spotted at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Officers located a possible suspect in the area and detained him after a short foot chase.

CSPD said evidence at the scene and in the suspect's possession gave officers probable cause to arrest 32-year-old Eric Therrin for intentionally starting the three fires in "what appeared to be an attempt to ignite the adjoining buildings."

All three fires were contained by police, Colorado Springs firefighters, and AMR crews before they could cause any significant damage, CSPD said.

Police say there is no indication that the businesses involved were specifically targeted by Therrin.

Therrin was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and faces multiple counts of fourth-degree arson, CSPD said.

