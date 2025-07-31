CSPD recovers 11 guns, 439 fentanyl pills, and more from an alledged repeat offender

Photo: CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a male suspect after allegedly seizing 11 guns, 439 fentanyl pills, 62.4 grams of meth, 5.5 grams of cocaine, and over $11,000 in his vehicle.

CSPD says on July 27, they received a report of a gray Ram truck at 2512 Gunnison Street, and the Walmart on 3201 East Platte Avenue. Officers say they were aware the vehicle was associated with Orvle Embry, 46, who police say is a prolific offender with an extensive criminal history.

Officers say they observed drugs in Embry's vehicle while he and a female were inside the store. CSPD says both were arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Officers say a search of the vehicle allegedly recovered the following:

Eight handgun

Three rifles

439 fentanyl pills

62.4 grams of meth

5.5 grams of cocaine

$11,666 in US currency

Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) says they discovered that Embry allegedly requested illicit items be removed from his home due to the arrest.

MNU says a search warrant of his house allegedly found the following:

17 rifles

Four pistols One ghost rifle 10 stolen



According to CSPD, Embry is currently in custody awaiting felony charges.

Past arrest made in April

According to CSPD, Embry was initially arrested after a felony eluding investigation in April after the MNU allegedly recovered the following from Embry's vehicle:

Hundreds of rounds in loaded magazines of various calibers,

Five rifles

One ghost rifle

Four pistols - two stolen

2351.26 grams of fentanyl - approx 23,500 pills

14 grams of marijuana

0.91 grams of LSD

4.47 grams of Rx

51.41 grams of heroin

58.44 grams of cocaine

411.89 grams of methamphetamine

$14,296 in US currency.

MNU says the following was additionally found allegedly at Embry's residence back in April:

32.3 grams of meth

13.5 grams of fentanyl

Five firearms

8.9 grams of cocaine

$2266 in US currency.

CSPD says Embry bonded out back in April but is now back in custody due to the recent arrest.

