King Soopers has reached a tentative new labor deal with workers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 reported that after 46 hours of bargaining and a 12-day strike earlier this year, King Soopers has reached a tentative new labor deal with the workers.

The statement says the deal will provide more money for King Soopers' Associates while allowing them to maintain an affordable health care and pension plan. The UFCW says it has reached a three-year agreement with the company on a new contract.

"This is a major step forward, thank you to everyone who stood strong and made this possible," said UFCW in a X post.

According to the statement, the deal will now be presented to the union workers over the next few days, who will vote on whether to ratify it.

The two parties have been in negotiations for months, following the lifting of a temporary work stoppage.

UFCW reports that full details of the agreement will be available at the vote meetings, which they say they are currently working to secure dates and locations for.

Below is a list of the provisions gained by UFCW:

Fully-funded healthcare benefits, with improvements such as: Improved dental benefits Greeter vision benefits, including a doubling of the lens allowance An increase in life insurance benefits under the health plan

Fully-funded pension benefits, adding additional contributions to secure the plan

No cuts to retiree health-care benefits

Wage increases for top rates, grandfathered employees, and Department Managers.

A longevity for all associates with at least one year of seniority.

A new test-and-learn trial to study staffing improvements in the stores.

No giveaways of bargaining unit work to gig companies, such as Instacart.

Meanwhile, negotiations for union workers at Safeway, who are seeking similar concessions, will resume tomorrow as their strike continues.

