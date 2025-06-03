High school counselor opens tie dye studio that gives back to the school

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A high school college counselor at Rampart High School opened a tie dye studio with her husband. The two use the studio to help raise money during Rampart's "Bald 4 Bucks" cancer fundraiser.

Holly and Matty Hilts opened the Captain Drips Tie Dye studio one year ago. Matty said he was inspired by Grateful Dead guitar player Jerry Garcia, nicknamed "Captain Trips." A fitting character for a tie dye studio.

Starting last year, the studio did giveaways for people who donated at the Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser and donated 20% of all profits from the business the next day.

During her day job at Rampart, Holly said it helps inspire her students as a college counselor.

"When I tell kids, 'you can do whatever you want,' they literally believe me because I opened a tie dye studio!" Holly said.

The Hilts are located in Old Colorado City. They sell professionally-done tie dye items and host classes for children and adults to learn and create their own shirts and clothing.