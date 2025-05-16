Saguache County Sheriff’s Office announces bust of illegal marijuana processing operation

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Saguache County Sheriff's Office said they were following leads on hunting equipment theft, but uncovered a "large-scale drug distribution operation."

According to the sheriff's office says after gathering more information, they were able to execute a search warrant in the 39000 Block of Highway 114. They say the bust happened back in December, but "due to the sensitivity of the case, (they) had to wait to release information."

The department says the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Alamosa Police Department, and Conejos County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

The sheriff's office reported the following seizures and street values:

116.39 grams of methamphetamine (street value $5,820)

37.03 grams of heroin (street value $1,850)

425.02 grams of fentanyl (street value $21,000; approximately 4,250 pills)

114.6 pounds of processed marijuana (street value $136,800)

The sheriff's office says they also found a semi-trailer, which they allege was used for illegal marijuana cultivation and processing. They also reportedly found two grow tents and about $100,000 worth of marijuana extraction equipment. The sheriff's office says they found illegally possessed guns.

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office says Matthew Hammel of Saguache and Santana Leblanc of Monte Vista were both arrested.