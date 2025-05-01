Pueblo Police Department searching for vehicle allegedly tied to police shooting

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they are searching for a car they believe was tied to a police shooting on April 28.

Police say they are looking for a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, with a Colorado license plate EFV-Y54. The car was believed to have been stolen. They say the white Tahoe has black rims, has a brush guard with a wench, spotlights mounted on both sides, and rear driver-side damage.

Source: PPD

In the early morning hours of April 28, Pueblo police say they received reports of a shooting and assault near Northern and Abriendo Avenues involving three suspects in a car. Police said one suspect, a 16-year-old, fired shots at an officer, though PPD says the officer's injuries are non-life-threatening. The 16-year-old suspect also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the shootout.

Police say they arrested the 16-year-old, but he isn't being named because he is a minor.

PPD said it is still investigating the initial assault and is looking for the other two people involved.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the people involved, call Detective Medina at (719)320-6006 or Detective Herrera at (719)601-7023. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at: 719-553-7867 (STOP) or submit your tip online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. Police say if your tip leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $4,000.

