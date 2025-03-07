‘We’ve had it pretty good’: Couple has taken 77 trips around the sun

By Austin Pollack

PORTLAND, Tennessee (WTVF) — A love story doesn’t have to be limited to just Valentine’s Day.

That’s why we’re sharing the love story of a couple from Portland. They’ve been married a while.

How long?

“73,” said Winifred Hastings.

It’s actually a little longer than that.

“78 years,” his wife, Gradie, fired back.

Well, they’ll celebrate 78 years of marriage later this year.

They laughed. The two have fun together.

“I like to have fun,” Winifred said.

They’ve celebrated numerous marriage milestones and Winifred is approaching another.

“One more birthday will put me at 99 years old if I make it there, ya know,” he said. “One year to get to 100, I hope I get to 100!”

Over the course of their marriage, Winifred served in the military. He was born in Jackson County and was quite fond of playing the fiddle!

“People would always come to our house and they’d have jam sessions at home all the time and on weekends,” Gradie said.

“Tell me how you two met,” I asked the two of them.

“Well after I got out of the service in ‘47, you came over to the house,” Winifred said while looking at his bride of more than three quarters of a century! “Well I already knew her really, you know. From kids growing up.”

“You were neighbors growing up,” I asked.

“Yeah I knew her since she was about like this,” Winifred said while using his hand to show Gradie’s height growing up.

In their lifetime, they’ve experienced the events that have been in hour history books.

“I was in that ‘29 Depression,” Winifred said.

There was World War II. There were celebrations like the first landing on the moon. They’ve been through it all together.

“What’s the key to a successful marriage,” I asked.

“Well you gatta get along with one another, that’s the main thing,” Winifred said.

You also have to make memories.

“I didn’t like to fish like he did,” Gradie said.

“No she’s not a fisher,” Winifred said.

“I fell in the lake one time,” Gradie said.

Everyone started to laugh. Maybe it’s one Gradie would rather not re-live, but she was still able to have a good laugh.

“Milking cows — I didn’t like milking cows,” Gradie said about the time they were on a farm. “I sure didn’t.”

She preferred to make quilts.

“I’ve made a lot of them,” she said. “All the kids got a quilt. I still got several.”

They’ve had children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always knew what she loved about the man she’s been married to for close to 80 years.

“Oh a lot of things,” she said. “He’s fun to be with. He was always real nice.”

“We always had a good time,” she added. “We’ve had it pretty good.”

This September will mark 78 years of marriage.

