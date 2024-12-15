Travis Hunter, Colorado’s dynamic two-way star, wins the coveted 2024 Heisman Trophy

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — University of Colorado’s Travis Hunter was crowned the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy on Saturday following an impressive season with the Buffaloes.

Hunter excelled as a wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffs. His offensive contributions included leading the Big 12 with 92 receptions and 14 touchdowns and ranked third with 1,152 receiving yards.

He was also dynamic on defense – a rarity in today’s game – showcasing his versatility with four interceptions, 31 total tackles, 15 passes defended, and a pivotal game-winning forced fumble in an overtime win against Baylor.

He played 1,356 snaps on offense and defense in 12 games this season – 379 more than any other player in the FBS, according to ESPN.

Hunter beat out the other finalists for the 90th Heisman award, including Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Miami’s Cam Ward, to claim college football’s most prestigious trophy. He becomes the second player in Colorado’s history to win the coveted award and the first since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

An emotional Hunter hugged his Colorado head coach and former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders, among others, as he made his way up to the stage of the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

Hunter thanked multiple family members and coaches in his acceptance speech but was overcome with emotion when he thanked his father.

“He’s not here to be able to make it, but I know you’re watching it on TV. Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through man, now look at your oldest son, I did this for you,” Hunter said.

“All the times that you didn’t get to see me, and the times that you came to see my games, from not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, that means so much to me.

“I know you wanted to be here, and you can’t, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home, I love you,” he said.

Hunter’s chase for the Heisman Trophy was tightly contested throughout the season as he competed with Jeanty for the sport’s top prize. The Boise State running back regularly made headlines for his exceptional performances as he amassed 2,497 yards on the ground, which ranked as the fourth-highest single-season total in the FBS. Jeanty’s 192.1 yards per game dwarfed the next-highest competitor by 58 yards.

Hunter received 552 first-place votes and 2,231 total points, while Jeanty finished as a runner-up with 309 first-place votes and 2,017 points. The winning margin was the closest since 2009 when Mark Ingram beat Toby Gerhart for the award.

In his likely final home game in Boulder, the 21-year-old junior put on a show that cemented his Heisman candidacy, recording three touchdowns and an interception in a standout performance against Oklahoma State.

“I think Travis clinched the Heisman with his performance,” Sanders, known as “Coach Prime,” said after the November 29 game.

“You’ve never seen it before, He’s the best player in college football. You could find ways to hate, to criticize, to condemn him and you won’t come out of that looking professional because now you’re just searching for something. Travis Hunter proved today, and he’s proved every week, that he’s the best player in college football,” Sanders said last month.

﻿After being the first player to be named a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top collegiate receiver regardless of position, and the Bednarik Award, given to the top defensive player in the country, Hunter won both on Thursday and was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Coming out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, Hunter made headlines after the top-rated prospect spurned his verbal commitment to play at Florida State and elected to sign with HBCU Jackson State to play under Sanders and his son Shedeur. In his freshman season, Hunter finished with four receiving touchdowns, 20 total tackles and two interceptions in eight games.

Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado, where the dynamic playmaker solidified himself as one of the top college football players in the nation. Following his first season with the Buffs, Hunter was one of three players featured on the cover of EA Sports’ “College Football 25.”

The two-way star has said he will play in the No. 23 Buffaloes’ final game of the season against the No. 17 BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, December 28.

Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of Heisman Trophy recipients. Travis Hunter is the 90th winner of the award.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.