Dozens arrested in Kenya protests over proposed tax hikes in finance bill

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of protesters have been arrested in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes in a finance bill that is due to be tabled in parliament. Civil society groups say despite the arrests, demonstrations and a planned sit-down outside parliament buildings would continue. Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei on Tuesday said that no group had been granted permission to protest in Nairobi. Some major tax proposals in the bill were dropped after a Tuesday morning meeting between ruling party MPs and President William Ruto.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.