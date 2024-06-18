Dozens arrested in Kenya protests over proposed tax hikes in finance bill
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of protesters have been arrested in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes in a finance bill that is due to be tabled in parliament. Civil society groups say despite the arrests, demonstrations and a planned sit-down outside parliament buildings would continue. Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei on Tuesday said that no group had been granted permission to protest in Nairobi. Some major tax proposals in the bill were dropped after a Tuesday morning meeting between ruling party MPs and President William Ruto.