Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dead at 94

By Kevin Dotson, Matt Egan, David Goldman and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos died Saturday at age 94, his family announced in a statement.

“Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years,” the family’s statement read in a post on X.

Angelos’ family said the baseball team’s owner wished to have a private burial.

“The family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers,” the statement read.

Angelos, who has owned the Orioles since 1993, agreed in January to sell the franchise in a $1.725 billion deal to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein, according to a person familiar with the deal, CNN previously reported.

The purchase still needs to be finalized by Major League Baseball and the other 29 teams’ owners.

Rubenstein, a Baltimore native and co-founder of The Carlyle Group, shared a statement via X on Saturday following the announcement of Angelos’ death.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos. Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success,” Rubenstein said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also expressed condolences to Angelos’ family, calling him “a true Baltimore icon.”

“While I never met Peter Angelos, I know his legal, business and sports legacy left a lasting mark on our state,” Moore wrote in a post on X. “I’m praying for his family and wishing him eternal rest.”

