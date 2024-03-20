Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police find inert “mortar” shell near Bentley Point

Published 10:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to a report of a "found explosive" near the 2700 block of Bentley Point on March 19, 2024.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the explosive was found by a member of a construction crew working in the area. The reporting party advised they uncovered what appeared to be a "mortar" round while "moving earth."

The investigation later revealed the device was "very old and rusted," however it did appear to be a a military explosive ordinance. The regional explosives unit responded and determined the device to be hollow/inert. The bomb detection dog was deployed in the area and no more suspicious devices were recovered.

Alexander Brunet

