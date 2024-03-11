E. Jean Carroll’s attorneys say they’re paying attention to Trump’s latest comments

By Lauren del Valle and Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Attorneys for E. Jean Carroll are not ruling out another defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, who’s continued his attacks on the writer after two federal juries have ordered multimillion-dollar verdicts against him for defaming her.

Trump claimed Carroll’s accusations against him were false in an interview with CNBC on Monday, just days after he posted a $91.6 million bond to appeal the judgment in her federal defamation case against him.

He called Carroll “Miss Bergdorf Goodman” and again claimed he didn’t know her.

A Manhattan federal jury previously found Trump sexually abused Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

“I’m gonna end up winning on appeal. And if I didn’t win on appeal on these ridiculous decisions, if I didn’t win on appeal is the most ridiculous decisions and putting the Miss Bergdorf Goodman, a person I never – I never met, I have no idea who she is. Except one thing. I got sued. From that point on I said, Wow, that’s crazy. What this is. I got charged. I was given a false accusation and had [to] post a $91 million bond on a false accusation,” Trump said.

Carroll’s attorney said they’re watching Trump’s every move.

“The statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions is between one and three years. As we said after the last jury verdict, we continue to monitor every statement that Donald Trump makes about our client, E. Jean Carroll,” Carroll’s attorney Robbie Kaplan said in a statement Monday.

At a campaign rally on Saturday, Trump also criticized Carroll, though again, not by name.

“Can you believe this? Sometimes it’s not good to be rich. I just posted a $91 million bond, 91 million, on a fake story, totally made up story. Think of it, 91 million,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia.

