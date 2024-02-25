Americans believed dead after police say their yacht was hijacked in Grenada remembered as warm-hearted couple

By Sharif Paget and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — The two Americans who may have been killed after their yacht was allegedly hijacked in Grenada by three prison escapees are being remembered as a warm-hearted couple by those who know them.

The pair have been identified by their sailing club as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry, a couple from Virginia who were spending the winter cruising the Eastern Caribbean after sailing their yacht, Simplicity, from Hampton, Virginia, to Antigua.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the couple, but police in Grenada have said they have three men back in custody who escaped from prison on February 18 and may have killed two people believed to be US citizens.

“Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry are veteran cruisers and long-time members of the Salty Dawg Sailing Association from its earliest days. Warm hearted and capable, they both contributed to building the SDSA and Kathy sat on the association’s board for two years,” the Salty Dawg Sailing Association said in a news release.

The club shared a statement from Brandel’s and Hendry’s family.

“We want to reach out to the entire cruiser community to express our gratitude for everyone that worked to gather information from eyewitnesses and provide search and rescue support. It means so much to us that so many people cared for Ralph and Kathy as friends and fellow cruisers that they are willing to stop and help in whatever way possible,” Brandel’s son, Nick Buro and Hendry’s son, Bryan Hendry said in a statement.

The family also called on other sailors and anyone not affiliated with the official investigation to stand down in their searches and thanked St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Coast Guards for their investigations.

“The only way we feel this situation could be worse would be if anyone was hurt or endangered trying to conduct searches,” the statement read.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established on behalf of Nick Buro to help fund the recovery of the yacht and the couple’s belongings, funeral costs and support.

CNN reached out to the families of the two Americans but has not received a response.

According to the Salty Dawg Sailing Association, the club’s executive director was contacted after a passing “good Samaritan” came across an abandoned yacht and found the club’s contact information.

“On Wednesday, February 21, the Salty Dawg Sailing Association Executive Director Tatja Hopman was alerted by a cruising skipper that a member’s yacht, Simplicity, was anchored and abandoned off a beach on the south coast of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent,” the club said. “The good Samaritan had boarded the boat and noted that the owners, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, were not onboard and found evidence of apparent violence. Contact information for the SDSA was posted and the skipper contacted the Association.” The sailing association said the skipper also contacted the coast guard, who notified St. Vincent police.

Bob Osborn, the club’s president, offered condolences to the families and said the violence was unheard of.

“This is a very upsetting event and details are still unconfirmed by the authorities, but this does appear to be a tragic event – our hopes and prayers are with Ralph and Kathy and the family who love them,” Osborn said in a statement. “I have spoken to the families and have offered our deepest condolences and our assistance in any way possible. In all my years of cruising the Caribbean, I have never heard of anything like this.”

In a statement on Friday, the US State Department said it is “aware of these reports involving U.S. citizens. We are monitoring the situation and seeking additional information.”

On Saturday, Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Superintendent Junior O. Simmons told CNN the suspects are cooperating with the investigation and more information would be released.

