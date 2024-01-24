US Supreme Court declines to halt execution of Alabama inmate set to be the first to die by nitrogen gas

By Devan Cole and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — The US Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to halt the execution of Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith, who is scheduled to be put to death this week using nitrogen gas – a wholly new method some experts have decried as veiled in secrecy amid concerns it could lead to excessive pain or even torture.

Smith is due to be executed during a 30-hour window starting Thursday for his part in a 1988 murder for hire. The state 14 months ago aborted an effort to execute him by lethal injection because officials could not set an intravenous line before the execution warrant expired.

Before and after that episode, Smith expressed a desire to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, a method only Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi have approved and none has used; only Alabama has outlined a protocol for it.

Smith and his attorneys last week asked the Supreme Court to pause this week’s scheduled execution and grant a writ of certiorari so they could argue trying to execute Smith a second time would amount to cruel and unusual punishment, violating the Eighth and 14th Amendments.

On Wednesday, the justices declined Smith’s requests. They did not provide an explanation in their brief order, and there were no noted dissents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

