Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is set to appear in court this month for allegedly sexually abusing three children.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say they arrested 64-year-old Jerry Frisby on Oct. 6. Frisby is facing three felony charges for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Arrest records detail a CSPD phone interview with one of the victims, who said Frisby started touching her when she was six and continued the inappropriate touching until she was 16.

In a separate phone interview with a second victim, arrest records show the victim told police "she was sexually abused by Frisby over several years" starting when she was 10 or 11.

That victim told detectives it started with Frisby staring at her and making comments about her body. Arrest records show the victim said the comments escalated into physical abuse.

Court documents state that one victim told detectives Frisby raped her multiple times and started taking showers with her.

The third victim told police Frisby forced her to participate in sexual acts when they were alone, going on to say that Frisby "told her she was possessed by demons and therefore they had to beat it and starve it out of her," according to court documents.

According to a third interview recorded in arrest records with the third victim, Frisby allegedly forced her to watch pornography.

Arrest records show the victim told police she was 12 or 13 years old when she was told: "Jerry needed to supervise her in the shower."

Frisby is set to appear in court on Jan. 31 for his arraignment. At the court appearance, Frisby will be formally advised of his charges and will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.