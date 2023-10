COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Beginning Monday night, the City of Colorado Springs said a portion of Marksheffel Rd. will be closed.

According to the city, Marksheffel Rd. will be closed to through traffic between Barnes Rd. and N. Carefree Cir. overnight. This begins Monday and lasts through Thursday, Oct. 19.

City of Colorado Springs

The closure starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.