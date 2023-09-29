The UAW strike is growing, again. What to know as 7,000 more auto workers join the union’s walkouts

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers strike against Detroit automakers has spread to dozens of facilites nationwide. And the walkouts are deepening. The UAW’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford began at select plants after the union’s contract with the companies expired at midnight two weeks ago. The union vowed to grow the walkouts if it did not receive what it calls substantially improved contract offers — and the picket lines are gotten bigger since. UAW President Shawn Fain said the strike will spread to 7,000 more workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan — meaning that some 25,000 workers (about 17% of the unions’ 146,000 members) will soon be striking across the country.

