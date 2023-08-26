Man charged after alleged attempts to “headbutt and kick” Colorado Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is now in the El Paso County Jail after an altercation with Colorado Springs police officers early Saturday morning.

According to Colorado Springs Police (CSPD), officers encountered Julian Ibanez in the road "taking a fighting stance towards oncoming vehicle traffic."

At 2:53 a.m., officers said they attempted to remove Ibanez from the road near East Platte Avenue and Platte Place. CSPD said they would cite him for being in the roadway, and then they claim Ibanez took a fighting stance toward them.

CSPD said Ibanez "obstructed officers attempting to take him into custody" and officers tased him.

After Ibanez was handcuffed, CSPD said he tried to headbutt and kick officers.

Ibanez was charged with attempted assault on a peace officer, and he is currently booked in the El Paso County Jail.

Julian Ibanez is set to appear in court Aug. 26 for a preliminary hearing.