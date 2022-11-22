Club Q survivor recovering at UCHealth, tells KRDO he’s focusing on the positive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As days go by since the Club Q mass shooting, more and more survivors are coming forward to share their stories and provide insight into the tragedy.

Saturday, a gunman entered the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing five people and injuring dozens.

Tuesday, KRDO spoke with one of the survivors, Ed Sanders. Currently, he's in stable condition after being shot twice during the mass shooting.

Sanders told KRDO despite his injuries and still being in the hospital awaiting more surgeries this week, he's trying to focus on the positive. Sanders said he's alive, he's still here, and he's able to tell his story.

"[I'm] Still in shock… I think. Derick and Daniel were good friends of mine. I'm going to miss them both," Sanders said. "They were shining stars for the family."

Sanders is a regular at Club Q, he's a friend and family to many.

"When it came to my turn to get a drink, I handed my credit card and then the shooting started," said Sanders.

He was shot once in the back and his right leg.

"He was shooting widely. It was very loud and he was screaming something that I couldn't hear because of the gunfire," added Sanders.

Sanders said all he remembers is seeing the fear in people's eyes, the screaming, and watching people drop to the floor.

"A woman was shot right next to me and all I could see was her belly wound," said Sanders.

He told KRDO he's grateful that it only took police about two minutes to get to Club Q.

"Police came and gave me a tourniquet for my leg and then 4 of them carried me outside and they took me to the ambulance pretty quickly," said Sanders.

While he said he never saw the two brave men who stopped the shooter from continuing his attack, he's thankful for them.

"It's a family so you don't drop your family when some tragedy happens you come together," said Sanders.

Sanders is expected to be okay but will remain in the hospital for a couple more weeks as he continues to heal and rehabilitate his leg.

To help people affected by the mass shooting, click here.