2022 Colorado Rockies Opening Day, a look at the festivities

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, April 8 is the day Colorado Rockies fans have been waiting for, Opening Day. Tomorrow, fans can enjoy Opening Day festivities at Coors Field in Denver ahead of the game, the Colorado Rockies vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Opening Day includes a pre-game flyover by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base, a moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans, and a ceremonial first pitch from Denver Broncos quarterback and former Rockies draft pick Russell Wilson.

Wednesday, Wilson shared his excitement to throw out the first pitch.

Below is an outline of the events happening on Opening Day Friday:

9 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

- Coors Field parking lots open 11 a.m. - Opening Day festivities begin at McGregor Square presented by Coors Light Featuring games and activities for all ages

- Opening Day festivities begin at McGregor Square presented by Coors Light 11:15 a.m. - Rockies Batting Practice

- Rockies Batting Practice 12 p.m. - All gates open

- All gates open 12:20 p.m. - Dodgers Batting Practice

- Dodgers Batting Practice 1:20 p.m. - Pregame Ceremonies begin First pitch by 2022 Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Youth of the Year award winner, Angel Armenta First pitch by Rockies Season Ticket Holder, David Roitman Girl Scouts of Colorado recognition, presented by Arrow Electronics First pitch by Girl Scouts of America Gold Award recipient, Genesis Rodriguez Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies Moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans. Honor Guard and presentation of the flag with support from U.S. Armed Service Members and local first responders National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, representing the United States Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs Planned flyover conducted by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base First pitch by Denver Broncos quarterback and former Rockies draft pick, Russell Wilson

- Pregame Ceremonies begin 2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

- Rockies take the field 2:10 p.m. - First Pitch 7th Inning Stretch - Hero of the Game honoree, Technical Sergeant Jania Dudley, and “God Bless America” performed by Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson Mid-8th Break - Flyover pilots and staff recognition

- First Pitch

For the easiest entry, fans are encouraged to arrive at least one hour early and plan to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m. Additionally, fans are encouraged to access their digital tickets before heading to the game.

Thursday, the Colorado Rockies announced the 2022 Opening Day roster:

Your 2022 Opening Day Rockies🏔 pic.twitter.com/d3fseIPu6d — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 7, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies will face off Saturday, April 9 at 6:10 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 10, at 1:10 p.m. to round out the 2022 Opening Weekend in Denver.

For more information on tickets and the 2022 Colorado Rockies schedule, click here.