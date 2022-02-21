Proposal would suspend federal gas tax to combat rising prices

By ROGER SUSANIN, ROB POLANSKY

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Gas prices continue to creep upward, and experts have warned that a conflict between Ukraine and Russia could cause more pain at the pump.

However, help could be on the way with a new proposal to suspend the federal gas tax.

The proposal to suspend the tax is being spearheaded by Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Suspending the federal gas tax would save drivers more than 18 cents per gallon.

Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Connecticut was $3.67.

That’s about 17 cents more than a month ago and a dollar more than year ago.

Economists warned the issue could get much worse before it gets better, especially if a nightmare scenario plays out where Russia invades Ukraine, and a lengthy conflict follows.

If that happens, some experts warned prices could soar past $4, $5, $6 and even $7.

That’s why Blumenthal said he is pushing to suspend the federal gas tax.

People Channel 3 spoke with about the rising prices said at a certain point, they would begin taking steps to avoid buying gas.

“A lot of people are going to be staying home. I would,” said Shahira Robinson of Hartford. “I'd walk and take the bus.”

Blumenthal scheduled a news conference about his proposal at noon. It’ll take place at the Noble Gas Station in Hartford.

