Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

AP National News

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus. Putin is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V. He held several public engagements indoors Monday and even told reporters that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is “absolutely healthy” but had come in contact with someone who contracted the virus. Peskov didn’t say when Putin began self-isolating, when he tested negative, how long he would remain in self-isolation or who among the president’s contacts was infected.