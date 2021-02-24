Skip to Content
Bill to prevent extortion of immigrants moves forward

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 21-1057, Extortion of Immigrants Engaging In Lawful Acts.

Right now, it is considered "criminal extortion to threaten to report another person's immigration to law enforcement to induce the threatened person to give the person money or another item of value."

If passed, HB21-1057 would add to the current law by preventing someone from extorting another into performing an act or refrain from performing a lawful act.

According to the Colorado District Attorneys Council, this bill would help immigrants feel safe reporting domestic violence, child abuse, sex trafficking, or other illegal activity.

To read more about HB21-1057, click here.

Shelby Filangi

