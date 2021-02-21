Authorities remove several dead animals from Weld County property

News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine dead animals were removed from a property in Weld County, following allegations of animal abuse.

The animals were removed from the property, located in the 5400 block of F Street near Greeley, for testing Saturday morning.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Department of Agriculture drafted an order Friday for the livestock owner at the property to assemble her heard for evaluation and testing.

State veterinarians removed the deceased animals and collected samples from other members of the heard, which were sent to Colorado State University for testing of infectious disease.

Local and state officials also helped clean and remove trash from the livestock enclosure.

The incident is part of an active investigation, following calls and allegations of animal abuse first reported three weeks ago, according to the sheriff's office.

Stay with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates, pending the results of testing.