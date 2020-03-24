Pikes Peak Attractions: What’s closed and what’s open

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Attraction Association has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The association has closed a number of attractions as a way to keep the public safe and comply with state health department orders.

Many attractions have closed:

Broadmoor Seven Falls

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Miramont Castle

Space Foundation Discovery Center

However, a few remain open:

Royal Gorge Bridge and Park (open to car traffic)

Pikes Peak - America's Mountain

Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

Ghost Town Museum

It is recommended that you stay at home if you are sick and continue to practice social distancing.

