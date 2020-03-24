Pikes Peak Attractions: What’s closed and what’s open
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Attraction Association has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The association has closed a number of attractions as a way to keep the public safe and comply with state health department orders.
Many attractions have closed:
- Broadmoor Seven Falls
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
- Miramont Castle
- Space Foundation Discovery Center
However, a few remain open:
- Royal Gorge Bridge and Park (open to car traffic)
- Pikes Peak - America's Mountain
- Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame
- Ghost Town Museum
It is recommended that you stay at home if you are sick and continue to practice social distancing.
