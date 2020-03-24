Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:00 am

Pikes Peak Attractions: What’s closed and what’s open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Attraction Association has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The association has closed a number of attractions as a way to keep the public safe and comply with state health department orders.

Many attractions have closed:

  • Broadmoor Seven Falls
  • Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
  • Miramont Castle
  • Space Foundation Discovery Center

However, a few remain open:

  • Royal Gorge Bridge and Park (open to car traffic)
  • Pikes Peak - America's Mountain
  • Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame
  • Ghost Town Museum

It is recommended that you stay at home if you are sick and continue to practice social distancing.

For a full list of what's closed and what's open click here.

Hanna Knutson

Hanna is the traffic reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Hanna here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply