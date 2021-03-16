Skip to Content
CC’s Josiah Slavin signs with Blackhawks organization

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Josiah Slavin started playing hockey when he was two years old. As far back as he can remember, he's always wanted to play in the NHL. He's now as close as he's ever been.

The Colorado College forward signed a contract with the Chicago Blackhawks organization. He will report to the team's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. Coincidentally, CC coach Mike Haviland once coached Rockford.

"When I knew what the NHL was, I think I definitely want to be a part of it, Slavin said. "It's been my goal ever since I was young. It's very exciting. It was a real signing my first contract. I couldn't be more thankful, and more happy about it."

Josiah's older brother, Jaccob, plays for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. In the near future, they may suit up against each other.

