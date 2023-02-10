Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures today

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures Friday... warmer Saturday.

TODAY: Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon and highs will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with morning lows Saturday in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Sunday will be about ten degrees cooler... with some light snow possible for the San Juan mountains. We'll see 40s and 50s through Tuesday. A strong winter storm will have impacts on the area on Wednesday... so stay tuned for the finer details early next week. It will certainly be much colder Wednesday and Thursday.