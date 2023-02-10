Skip to Content
Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures today

2-10 HIGHS

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures Friday... warmer Saturday.

TODAY: Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon and highs will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with morning lows Saturday in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Sunday will be about ten degrees cooler... with some light snow possible for the San Juan mountains. We'll see 40s and 50s through Tuesday. A strong winter storm will have impacts on the area on Wednesday... so stay tuned for the finer details early next week. It will certainly be much colder Wednesday and Thursday.

Chris Larson

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

