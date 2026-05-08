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Centro de cuidado de niños busca recursos de salud mental para sus empleados tras una amenaza

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Published 4:25 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)--Un centro de cuidado de niño presenció un susto el martes, luego de que un hombre amenazara con ingresar al local con una pistola.

Ocurrió en el local, South-side Children's Center, La policía dice que arrestaron a Phillip Martinez de 43 años. Ellos mencionan que el hombre no solo estaba cargando lo que parecía era una pistola real, pero también amenazo con ingresar al local. Hoy tenemos entendido que el director ejecutivo del centro le menciono a Martinez que necesitaba irse de la propiedad. Pero fue ahí cuando Martinez le demostró la pistola al ejecutivo y no fue hasta la investigación de los policías que Telemundo Sur Colorado se dio cuenta que era una pistola de agua y no era una pistola real. 

Pero los empleados mencionaron que después Martinez siguió al director e intento ingresar al departamento, donde casi, 70 menores estaban dentro del edificio.

Por lo tanto el director ejecutivo menciono que la prioridad era la seguridad de los niños y sus empleados. La policía encontró a Martinez a unas cuadra y fue arrestado por amenazas severas. Al momento, el centro de niños planea traer un recurso de salud mental para los menores de edad y están buscando formas para mejorar la seguridad.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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