El Paso County Canine Rescue asking for help to fund puppy’s life-saving heart surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Only 10 weeks old, this lil pup is in vital need of life-saving help.

Meet Lil Pint. She's a foster puppy with El Paso County Canine Rescue.

Pictures shared by El Paso County Canine Rescue

The first weeks of her life have not been easy. The foster-based rescue organization says Lil Pint was born with a congenital heart defect called Patent Ductus Arteriosus. The defect happens when a blood vessel in the heart remains open. El Paso County Canine Rescue says it causes blood to flow the wrong way and puts dangerous pressure on her tiny heart.

"She continues to fight. She tries to dog every day she dogs. She goes in and out of the dog door, she plays fetch, you know, she eats and drinks like a normal dog," said Jenna, Lil Pint's foster mom. She said her kids can't play with Lil Pint too long or else her heart will beat too fast and cause big problems.

El Paso County Canine Rescue has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 to cover her life-saving heart surgery. $4,000 has already been raised.

"She can do a lot of good in this world; she just needs a fighting chance, and the fighting chance is all of us coming together as a community," Jenna said.

For more information on how to help, click here.