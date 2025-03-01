New commander welcomed at Peterson Space Force Base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 302d Airlift Wing welcomed a new commander with a formal ceremony Saturday at Peterson Space Force Base.

Colonel Elissa Granderson by way of Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi takes over for Colonel Christopher ​​​​​​​Sedlaceck who led the wing since 2022.

KRDO13 spoke with Col. Granderson after the ceremony who said she's looking forward to her time in Colorado. "The mountains are breathtaking. Every morning when I walk outside, I think I can definitely wake up to this. I'm going to have to adjust to the cold and snow. I'm not used to that environment, but I'm just excited about this new chapter."

Read more about the commander change on the 302d Airlift Wing's website.