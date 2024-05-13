Avalanche’s Nichushkin Placed in Stage 3 of NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program



NEW YORK/TORONTO (May 13, 2024) – The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that forward Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche has been placed in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL.

Under the terms of the joint program, Nichushkin will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement.